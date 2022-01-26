Hunters Announce Final Squad

Head Coach Matthew Church announced the squad today and expressed his excitement for the season ahead.

“It is my absolute pleasure to announce the final squad of 26 for the upcoming 2022 season.

“We have an exciting mix of returning and new players from PNG’s premier Rugby League competition the Digicel Cup, and there is a real hunger within the group to perform, challenge each other and strive towards a better season in 2022,” Church said.

Church also confirmed the SP PNG Hunters’ leadership model for the 2022 season.

“I am proud to announce that Keven Appo (2021 vice-captain) steps up alongside Ila Alu (2021 captain) to be co-captains of the Hunters in 2022.

“They will be joined in a leadership group with 2022 vice-captain Brandon Nima.

“All three players have been dominant voices throughout an encouraging preseason,” said the Head Coach.

This will be the second year that the SP PNG Hunters have relocated from Papua New Guinea to Runaway Bay on the Gold Coast in order to compete in the QRL competition. Church acknowledged other added difficulty but says his squad is motivated to perform.

“On behalf of the playing squad and staff, I would like to acknowledge the ongoing support of our sponsors, partners and stakeholders that make all this possible.

“Without your support we couldn’t do what we love and that is represent you all and PNG in the best light. To the families of the Hunters’ players and staff, thank you for supporting them on this journey.

“To everyone across PNG, please stay safe. We take great honour in representing you all and aim to bring you pride every time we play in 2022.”

SP PNG Hunters’ 2022 official 26-man playing squad: Terry Wapi, Solo Wane, Brandon Nima, Gilimo Paul, Judah Rimbu, Ila Alu, Samuel Yegip, Sylvester Namo, Dilbert Isaac, Jordan Pat, Keven Appo, Emmanuel Waine, Benji Kot, Matthew Jesse, Liam Joseph, Rodrick Tai, Mark Tony, Jamie Mavoko, Casey Dickson, Anthony Worot, Sherwin Tanabi, Francis Kembis, Kingstimer Paraia, Wesa Tenza, Junior Rop, Kitron Laka