 

Hunters, AFL PNG forge training partnership

BY: Loop Author
13:50, December 15, 2023
Two powerhouse sporting codes in Papua New Guinea, the SP PNG Hunters and AFL PNG have joined forces to elevate kicking skills in rugby league.

 Conducted by Patrick Lloyd, representing the PNG Muruks - AFL, the training sessions mark a collaborative moment in cross-code cooperation, showcasing a commitment to innovation and athletic development. 

The joint training efforts highlighted:
 
Precision and Accuracy: AFL PNG's expertise imparts crucial insights into precision and accuracy, enriching the SP PNG Hunters' kicking game. 
 
Power and Distance: Lessons in generating power and distance, crucial in Australian Rules Football, provide the Hunters strategic advantages on the rugby league field.
 
Adaptability: A collaborative approach fosters adaptability, benefiting both teams as they navigate the nuances of different sporting codes.

 Lloyd, a PNG Muruks representative and lead instructor, remarked, "The improvement the boys have shown from our first session is commendable. With dedicated practice, I believe they will only get better, adding a new dimension to their playing style."

He envisions a future of continued collaboration, stating that the partnership sets a precedent, and can see more cross-code collaborations happening in the future. 

 “It's a win-win for both sports and a testament to the potential for growth and innovation within Papua New Guinea's sporting landscape,” said Lloyd.

 This partnership not only enhances individual skills but sets a precedent for cross-code collaboration in the pursuit of athletic excellence. 

The involvement of Lloyd from PNG Muruks adds a dynamic element to the training, further strengthening the ties between PNG's premier sporting entities.

