Hunters, AFL PNG forge training partnership

Conducted by Patrick Lloyd, representing the PNG Muruks - AFL, the training sessions mark a collaborative moment in cross-code cooperation, showcasing a commitment to innovation and athletic development.

The joint training efforts highlighted:

• Precision and Accuracy: AFL PNG's expertise imparts crucial insights into precision and accuracy, enriching the SP PNG Hunters' kicking game.

• Power and Distance: Lessons in generating power and distance, crucial in Australian Rules Football, provide the Hunters strategic advantages on the rugby league field.

• Adaptability: A collaborative approach fosters adaptability, benefiting both teams as they navigate the nuances of different sporting codes.

Lloyd, a PNG Muruks representative and lead instructor, remarked, "The improvement the boys have shown from our first session is commendable. With dedicated practice, I believe they will only get better, adding a new dimension to their playing style."

He envisions a future of continued collaboration, stating that the partnership sets a precedent, and can see more cross-code collaborations happening in the future.

“It's a win-win for both sports and a testament to the potential for growth and innovation within Papua New Guinea's sporting landscape,” said Lloyd.

This partnership not only enhances individual skills but sets a precedent for cross-code collaboration in the pursuit of athletic excellence.

The involvement of Lloyd from PNG Muruks adds a dynamic element to the training, further strengthening the ties between PNG's premier sporting entities.