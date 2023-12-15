Hunters, AFL PNG forge training partnership

Conducted by Patrick Lloyd, representing the PNG Muruks - AFL, the training sessions mark a collaborative moment in cross-code cooperation, showcasing a commitment to innovation and athletic development.
Lloyd, a PNG Muruks representative and lead instructor, remarked, "The improvement the boys have shown from our first session is commendable. With dedicated practice, I believe they will only get better, adding a new dimension to their playing style."
“It's a win-win for both sports and a testament to the potential for growth and innovation within Papua New Guinea's sporting landscape,” said Lloyd.
This partnership not only enhances individual skills but sets a precedent for cross-code collaboration in the pursuit of athletic excellence.
The involvement of Lloyd from PNG Muruks adds a dynamic element to the training, further strengthening the ties between PNG's premier sporting entities.