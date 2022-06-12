Hekari Win In Penalty Shootout

The first half of the game was defended well by NCD as favourites Hekari tried to score multiple times but was fended off.

The second half into the game had NCD FC scoring the first goal by No.33, Cynthia Bangita, 15 minutes into the first goal NCD Hekari scored by Serah Waida bringing the score to 1-all.

Both teams did not score till full time, bring an additional 15 minutes on both sides. Both teams defended well and could not put a goal.

Both teams came down to a penalty shoot-out with NCD Hekari winning the game 5-2.

Hekari’s no.11 Calista Maneo took out the woman-of-the-match for her outstanding performances.