Gusmao/Demaine Are National Coaches

President of the PNG Football Association (PNGFA) John Kapi-Natto made the announcement in a media conference today.

He said the coaches will be preparing their respective players for international tournaments including the World Cup.

Gusmao, who was reappointed, has experience in coaching the PNG National men’s football team since his move to PNG in 2004. In 2008 he led the men’s team to the Pacific Games.

Gusmao is a Brazilian football professional who coached the national men’s team from 2004 to 2007.

Kapi-Natto expressed the same confidence in Coach Nicola Demaine, who coached the national women’s football team and accompanied them to Samoa for the Pacific Games.

The PNGFA President said both coaches have international exposure and experience, which is a plus for the two teams and the PNGFA as well.

Meantime, Kapi-Natto said the global pandemic greatly affected the national teams’ participation at regional and international tournaments. Even the national competition, the National Soccer League, was affected among other PNGFA programs across the country.