Gurias to finalise 2024 squad

An initial squad of 34 players has been announced in the interim to kick-start the preseason program this week.

60 per cent of the playing group are from the 2022-2023 playing roster while the balance of the squad is either new or returning.

The Gurias also announced a new coaching staff to take charge of the team in 2024.

Gurias legend and former assistant coach Jessie Alunga has been elevated to the Gurias top job as head coach while inaugural Sepik Pride coach and former Gurias trainer Joe Bruno returns to the fold as Alunga’s Assistant Coach.

Alunga takes over the reins from Francis Ray who took the East New Britain franchise to the grand final in 2022, finishing as runner-up and semi-finalist in 2023.

Included in the new-look Gurias squad are sixteen returning members from last year’s playing group: (forwards) Daniel Pai, Lance Mutu, Nathan Tente, Simon Johnson, Steven Bruno, Pasala Kolo; (backs) Ase Boas, Chris Benjamin, Dominic Anis Jnr, Konnie Benard, Wesley Batari, Donald Waluka, William Tirang, and Elias Selu.

The other returning Gurias are Liam Joseph, John Ragi Jnr, Junias Guan, Myles Banam, Walter Benjamin, Emil Benjamin, Jeremy Tambai and Eliakim Lukara.

The new inclusions are Ade Mikaive, Alex Abua, Aloscar Joseph, Collin Tokau, Gabriel Tilik, John Paul Mango, Justin Andrew, Liprin Sakias and Ruben Mangua.

Guria players currently with the Hunters are Jordan Pat, Koso Badi and Alex Max.

Gurias Team Manager, Mapua Tamtu explained that several notable omissions from this year’s squad were due to some outstanding disciplinary issues.

He said this year the franchise is refocusing on promoting new talents who are ready to commit to Gurias and rebuild the standard and culture of the club.