Gurias End Muruks Winning Streak

In the Round 14 of the Digicel Cup Competition, the top-of-table blockbuster had everything and lived up to expectations.

At halftime, Gurias led 6-4, after a closely contested first half.

The much-anticipated match of the round kicked off at a frantic pace with the visitors, Muruks going in first to score an unconverted try to take the lead 4-0, at 18 minutes into the first half.

Muruks with their noses in front kept up the pace of the game using their heavy forward pack to mount pressure on Gurias defense but to no avail.

From a good attacking set inside Muruks quarter, Gurias prowess John Ragi Jnr was able to power his way over the corner to put the Gurias back in front 6-4 until half time.

After the break, the flood gates opened when the Gurias suddenly went into a scoring spree with tries to Buddy Jack, Joe Frank ‘the tank” a double, and winger Dominic Anis Jnr scored a try on his first game back to take a commanding 28-4.

With 15 minutes left Muruks, a never say die attitude showed a lot of resilience in their attack to hit back with 3 tries of their own but in the end, fell short with Gurias running out winners 28-20 at fulltime.

While in Kimbe, the Kimbe Cutters 34 defeated CPG Central Dabaris, 18.