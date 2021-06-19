Grand prix trials hosted

Some exciting competition is in prospect in Port Moresby in the men’s middle and long distance events.

The Kerowagi group, including George Yamak, Dilu Goiye, Aquila Turalom and Abel Siune, are expecting a strong challenge from Utmei-based Siune Kagl and Israel Takap as well as WNB based Andipas Georasi.

With Yamak recovering from a bout of sickness, Turalom dominated the trials, winning both the 1500m (4min 20secs) and 3000m (9min 29secs).

The men’s 800m is also shaping up well with Samuel Pai looking very strong in running 2min 3 secs in a solo effort in Goroka. He can expect a stiff challenge from Team Nest athlete, Jonah Theo, as well as Adolf Kauba and Sialis Passinghan who are training well together at Utmei and running close to 2mins.

The women’s events will see Anna Toby, Cecilia Kuman, Aina Goir and Mary Kua taking on Utmei-based 2019 Pacific Games reps, Mary Tenge and Monica Kalua.

The PNG Air Grand Prix will be held over the weekend of July 2 to 4 in Port Moresby.