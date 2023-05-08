Governor Parkop challenges soccer association executives

He had met with them before the men's pre-season grand final between Mungkas FC and Blue Kumul FC.

During the meeting, the Governor shared his observations, development, and improvement plans for the game, stressing the need for strategies specifically in the areas of school development programs, technical development, infrastructure development, media communications strategy, business strategy, and product development strategy. He also highlighted the importance of gender equality and supporting campaigns against gender-based violence.

The Governor assured the Executive of his support as long as their vision, goals, strategies, and deliverables were clear for all stakeholders. He also invited them to participate in the upcoming World Environment Day campaign in May and June and engage with people, companies, and NGOs for positive transformational change.

The Governor's call to action is significant given the challenges facing football in Papua New Guinea. Football is the most popular sport in the country, but it has struggled to gain traction internationally due to a lack of infrastructure, funding, and support. The Governor is setting a clear agenda for change and improvement in the sport, putting to the executive a challenge to develop a strategic plan for football.