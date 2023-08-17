Golf tourney raises K65,000 for Modilon

President of Madang Golf and Madang Country Club, George Ireng said that they would like to use golf to support charity or for a worthy cause.

In its search for a sponsor to aid its fundraising efforts, Kumul Mineral Holdings Limited (KMHL) stepped up to sponsor prizes for participants in the Ambrose Championship. The golfing fundraiser attracted support from local businesses also.

Madang Provincial Health Authority was pleased to learn about the club’s initiative. In line with the hospital’s vision of ‘Going Rural’ they need facilities and equipment in order to implement it. Fidelis Waipma, CEO of Modilon General Hospital, said partnership is vital in achieving most of what they plan to accomplish and in sourcing vital equipment.

During that day, KMHL Managing Director Sarimu Kanu toured the hospital with Dr Martin Daimen, and decided that the funds raised will go the Intensive Care Unit.

Madang PHA also set up services for free blood checks, and blood pressure checks.

Twenty-six corporate teams took part in the event. KMHL also sponsoring 4 teams to participate.

It raised K65,000 through cash and pledges on that day. Prime Minister James Marape made a K2 million commitment through KMHL, to the cause.

Furthermore, the National Gaming Board and Control Board committed K300,000 to Madang Country Club to renovate the Tennis, Squash Courts, Golf Course and the Club House. KMHL has retained naming rights for the Madang Open Golf Championship and the Charity Golf Tournament. It will continue to sponsor the annual 3-day event for another 5 years. Mr. Ireng said they will continue this initiative for the hospital, and also include other charitable causes going forward.

According to Mr. Ireng, the idea is to ensure Madang Golf course to remain beautiful and become a tourist attraction apart from being a venue where the community can come and enjoy up to date sporting facilities to be fit and healthy and live longer.

Mr. Ireng said it is great to maintain the Madang Golf Course as a tourist attraction, and to maintain sporting facilities at the Madang Country Club for locals and visitors alike, looking to utilise the facility and enjoy the scenery.