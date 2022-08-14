GG Lauds Team PNG

When attending welcome reception for Team PNG and officials, the GG said he was honoured to be part of the official welcome reception held yesterday to welcome back PNG’s athletes.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games was held in conjunction with celebrations to mark the 70th Platinum Jubilee Anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, as the longest reigning monarch and Head of the Commonwealth of Nations.

“As the Queen’s representative, it is my honour and privilege to welcome back home our Team PNG athletes and officials from the Commonwealth Games.

“Using the power of sports, you have donned the colours of our country and flown our flag proudly on the international stage. For us watching on from television sets, in anticipation and awe, we were reminded again of the true power of sport,” The Grand Chief said.

He stressed that Sport brings people, villages, communities and nations closer together through a shared love of physical pursuits, whilst maintaining our relations with our fellow Commonwealth nations.

Sir Bob said, “Despite the challenges and setbacks that may have come your way, you persevered through grit, dedication and excellence. I commend you all. Many among you have gone on to break your personal bests and national records at your respective events, whether individually or collectively.

“Your success and personal bests now sets the baseline for you and future generations of Team PNG athletes to aspire to achieve and improve upon. Your journey and achievements are an integral part of our success story as a Sovereign and Commonwealth nation – always remember that.”

The GG acknowledged Dika Toua as the Pacific women weightlifting champion, Silver Medalist Morea Baru, Pacific Sprint Queen Toea Wisil, Pacific Holder in the Jumps, Rellie Kaputin and Boxing champion John Ume.

“Your sportsmanship, dedication and sacrifice has put PNG on both the regional and world map.

I also acknowledge those that stand behind you and continue to provide you the support system needed to make your success a reality – your families, coaches, managers, trainers and National Federations.”

He commended the steadfast support and commitment of leading sporting agencies and corporate partners, which ha enable the participation of our athletes in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Adding that such partnership is commendable and beneficial for sports development and excellence in the country.

“Despite the adverse challenges we face, we will fly our country’s flag with pride and unity as One People, One Nation, and One Team with One Dream.”