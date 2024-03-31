Gerehu Natives romp home

Gerehu Natives senior player Fiza Punda said they were no match to the Bialla Suara, the 2023 Cup winners, losing three of their players to injury, but this time around they set.

Punda said the boys are now in good shape and ready to snatch the title. He said their defense was sloppy and will now make amends to leave no room for mistakes.

And they have worked hard in those areas to come this far.

"It's good to be back in the cup grand final. We discussed the areas we struggled with last year and we are good to go... Thanks to the boys," says Punda.

Gerehu Natives will meet 2022 NiuPower Sports Tok Rugby Sevens Tournament Cup winner, Black Orchids of the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, who defeated Kimbe Pirates 17-12 in the later match.