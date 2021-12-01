Festive Kickboxing Tournament Being Planned

And so he is planning to host a local tournament during the festive season to keep youths and semi-professional kick boxers fit and occupied.

Samson said he is now out looking for support from sponsors to assist in hosting the 2021 Festive Kick Boxing Tournament.

He said by hosting this event during the Christmas period, it will help him and other fighters to test their fitness and physical abilities as they wait and prepare for their respective boxing and kick boxing tournaments in the future.

Nelson added that his is looking forward to attending two international fights early next year and to fight under an Australian Club and Promoter Steve Jezz in Sydney.

He is calling on interested business houses and individuals to support the cause.