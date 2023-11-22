ESP Boxing Association holds coaches’ workshop

The purpose of this clinic is to upskill coaches’ knowledge of the sport as well as empower boxers in their boxing careers.

The East Sepik Boxing Association will have the service of an elite boxer in the country, Junior Kauko Raka who will be officiating the program. Raka, with extensive experience in boxing under his belt, anticipates imparting boxing knowledge to the Coaches and Boxers attending the workshop.

Before departing for Wewak on November 20, Raka said, “I will do a boxing workshop with coaches but at the same time involving boxers into the program so that both the coaches and boxers learn from this program.

Raka said, “The boxers that participate in the clinic will be representing Team East Sepik in the upcoming Pacific Games in January 2024.

He said interested boxers who wish to participate are also welcome to join the workshop and learn more about boxing.

This workshop would help develop boxing in the Sepik Region and most of all, get team East Sepik ready for the PNG Games.

Raka thanked Brethren Vaelo for making this program eventuate. He said this is an important program and can help coaches and boxers in the East Sepik Boxing Association as they prepare for the upcoming PNG Games.