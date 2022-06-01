ENB to revive kickboxing

The tournament is confirmed to run from the 24th tp the 26th of June, 202. Nine teams have confirmed their participation.

According to Association Director and Head trainer Bob Jenson, kickboxing was born in East New Britain in 2009. The province was well represented at the PNG Games until the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted its programs.

Jenson said the association plans to stage an NGI tournament in the province which will involve Bougainville, New Ireland, West New Britain and East New Britain.

ENB Kickboxing Operations Manager Samson Kila has come onboard as major sponsor through his business Regional Office and Schools Supplies to try and help the association revive the code in the province.

However Kila said the cost of reviving the sport in the province at this time would be quite expensive thus he’s calling on both local business houses and individuals to come forward and support youths in the province.

The association put on an exhibition show in Kokopo on Saturday to mark the return of kickboxing in the province.