DEM Cup preliminary final heats up

Despite this experience, you can’t write off the Goroka Lahanis just yet. They have the history of winning the competition from the 6th placing heading into this match. Ahead of their sudden death clash, both teams have named their sides unchanged. Their lineup is this;

Fullback for the Goroka Lahanis is; Douxen Hayato, on the Wings are; Tassy Kawage and Amos Kafare; and the center paring is; Joseph Mocke and Kafu Ken. In the halves is; Chalie Buka and Josepth Karara and Emmanuel Alfred wears the Number Jersy.

Zebedee Uruba, Christoper Urakusi and Toppmson Tete make the front raw while Philip Iveke and Lakeni Poi slot into second raw. On the interchange bench are; Manu Olam, Palangat Kanini, Manu Sent and Kumani Agumagi; and their Coach is Chalie Wabo.

On the other hand, the defending champions Kroton Hela Wigmen named Kaupa Sipa at fullback and Anda Endaso and young Andrew Solo on the wings. Their center pairing is Mcwin Worinu and Valentine Vindi.

In the halves is of course Tony Wenim and Solomon Pokare while the Hooker is Ikiboi Lawrence. The middles are Manu Kame, Anthony Worot, and Pathrick Morea. In the second rows are Kopu Piji and Atua Joshua Nogoya.

Khaiya Ross Junior, Bradley Culligan, Murray Figan Nonnors, and Woods Kawage make up the bench; and their coach is of course; Seth Rip.

This will be the first of the two elimination final matches on Sunday, August 13th, at the Santos National Football Stadium. The other Elimination final will see Mendi Muruks up against Rabaul Gurias.