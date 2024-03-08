Dawn of a new era

A new decade, a new coach and a new playing squad, blended with youth and experience ready to take the Hunters program into its 11th year running in the Australian 2nd tier QRL competition.

PNG Hunters Chief Executive Officer, Scott Barker in his opening remarks took time to acknowledge and thank foundation naming rights sponsor SP Brewery and other major supporting partners, the PNGRFL and the Australian Government through DFAT and Australian High Commission for their support and understanding in allowing the games to go ahead in PNG despite recent unrests in the country.

CEO also acknowledged the tragic passing of former QRL Director Vale Daryl Van de Velde who passed away on February 27. A player, coach and great administrator of our game. Barker went on to say that the late Vale was instrumental in making sure the Hunters remained in the Queensland Cup when their fate was under threat due to the pandemic restrictions.

In his closing remarks, Barker said Hunters membership is now open thus urging everyone to sign up with an assurance the Hunters are building something special this season.

The PNG Hunters and Wynnum Manly Seagulls will pay a moment's silence to honor the late Vale Daryl Van de Velde before the official kick-off on Sunday.