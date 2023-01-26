Corporate netball draws near to finals

Team representatives have been encouraged to talk to their respective teams to complete matches for the season before the final playoffs come early February.

Private Companies Netball Competition (PCNC) President, Julie Mai says the match is all about keeping fit, healthy and creating friendship among corporate companies.

On Sunday January 29th will be the last match, then the outstanding games to be played on 4th February before the finals.

President Mai said the format for the finals is top 4 by percentage, setting a pace for a vigorous contest among corporates.

Last weekend teams who showed up for their games battled it out for their chance to be in the top four. The atmosphere is beginning to be hyped up as teams, players and supporters take to the edge and look forward to the next rounds of games.

Mai said as teams vie for the top four positions, competition is getting tougher. She has reminded teams to also take note of the code of conduct.

She warned: “Physical and verbal occurrence may be expected, however, team managers are advised to keep their teams in tune.”

Mai said PCNC executives will be handling all queries immediately unless cases require the assessment of the Judiciary Committee.

Team managers and captains are reminded to assess their own queries before proceeding to competition executives.