Comp Leaders Clash

The Snax Tigers will have the advantage as they play on home soil against the Wigmen and a tough affair awaits for both teams who are current competition leaders so far after round five.

An epic battle is looming for Lae rugby league fans this Sunday when current Digicel Cup joint leaders reigning champions Kroton Hela Wigmen meet up with archrivals Lae Snax.

From the onset, both teams have remained consistent and are beaming with confidence going into Sunday's contest.

Wigmen will led out by co-captains Valentine Culligan and Stanford Talitha who have made early statements they are serious about reclaiming the cup this year.

Over the past five games, Tigers have shown that they still have that x factor in them recording blowout scores over their opponents and will definitely build on that to turn the tables on Wigmen.

That match will be preceded with another blockbuster PRK Mendi Muruks against the highflying Wamp Nga Mt.Hagen Eagles. The Muruks looking to bounce back after Lahanis humbled them last week.

Moresby matches kick off on Saturday with the PRK Gulf Isou to welcome the Kimbe Cutters back to NFS. Both coming off losses with Isou looking to redeem themselves with a win after letting their fans down in Lae last week.

Next up the unpredictable CPG Central Dabaris meet the struggling Agmark Rabaul Gurias which is tipped to be an even contest with the better team to take the match in the end.

Sunday's fixtures will see JPG Waghi Tumbe take on EPG Mioks with Tumbe to account for Mioks while in the main drawcard.