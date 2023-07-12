Commanders’ Cup set for kick off

Papua New Guinea Rugby Union president, Paul Siwi is pleased with the tractions the event has attracted and is anticipating a good successful event.

This will be the 21st Commanders Defense Force Cup tournament, with 10 teams ready for a crunch time starting Wednesday July 12. Teams have travelled into Lae from all the military barracks in the country in style, which is great for PNGDF.

The teams have gone through Defense traditions today by getting to know each other ahead of their matches tomorrow. This bonding program has been the tradition of the tournament in the last 21 years.

While this event as monumental to military personnel, PNG Rugby Union sees this tournament as a crucial step towards reviving the code of rugby League in the country.

Siwi said PNGFD has been part of Rugby Union in the country for many years. Thus has shown; Murray Barracks have a Defence team in the Pepsi Capital Rugby Union competition.

Siwi urge others, Igam and Moem barracks to have their teams registered in local competitions and participate. Siwi added that defense personnel coming together for this tournament is a plus for rugby union, it helps the growth of rugby union in the country as much as it helps the soldiers to stay fit and healthy.

While this is an exciting event for the soldier boys; Police and Correctional Service men should consider doing the same. Siwi believes it would be even more interesting and have many positive outcomes if they involve in such events.

The 10 participating teams are drawn into three pools.

Pools A and B will have three teams each while Pool C will have four team playing.