Christmas Charity Golf raises over K100,000

Kumul Petroleum Holdings Ltd clinched victory and Kumul Minerals Team 2 securing the runner-up position.

The tournament not only showcased golf prowess but also featured entertaining categories like 'closest to the pin,' 'longest drive,' and 'the Tarzan,' adding a playful touch. The generous sponsorship from Ela Motors allowed BbP to extend its reach, fostering a memorable day for all involved.

Kumul Petroleum Holdings Ltd's triumph earned each team member a Smart TV from Brian Bell/Sir Brian Bell Foundation, while Kumul Minerals Team 2 received generators sponsored by Ela Motors as the second-place prize.

BSP Financial Group Limited, securing the third spot, enjoyed a "Family Fun pack" with various goodies.

Beyond the golfing action, participants met BbP children, indulged in delicious meals sponsored by Ilimo & 9 Mile Farm, Meat Haus/Food Pro, Sanitarium, Sweet Heart Bakery, Paradise Foods, Waterfront, CPL, Supreme Industries, and Alibi Bar & Grill.

The Rotary Club of Port Moresby President Robert Aisi further contributed K20,000 to support Port Moresby Schools with BbP's School Library Kits.

The CEO of Ela Motors, Mitsuyoshi Okutsu, not only sponsored the event but also took the time to engage with BbP children, creating joyous moments in a photo booth. Okutsu's commitment extended beyond the tournament as he invited BbP to host a similar event in 2024.

Expressing gratitude, BbP Founder and Chairperson, Anne-Sophie Hermann, highlighted the tremendous support from Ela Motors, including the recent donation of a K100,000 bus and additional gifts totaling K13,000.

The combined efforts of a dedicated "BbP family of donors" ensured the success of the event, paving the way for more children to benefit from BbP's Early Childhood Education program in 2024.

As the festive season kicked off, BbP organized a heartwarming competition, allowing guests to win Christmas presents for children, emphasizing the spirit of giving and community togetherness.