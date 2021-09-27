Chairman's Award

Patrick dedicated his award to his late father, who passed away in 2019. His father’s love of rugby league motivated Patrick to start playing league.

Playing five eight for the Moni Plus NCDC Port Moresby Vipers, 24 year old Yunny Patrick joined the Vipers three years ago, after being with Gulf Isou for two.

Patrick grew up seeing his father being passionate about rugby league, and this motivated him to play league, after moving to Port Moresby.

Patrick’s father passed away in 2019. When he received his award, Patrick dedicated it to his late father.

Chairman Dr Newton Albert, said Patrick is someone who has always played a pivotal role throughout the season, at 5,8 position where he was very committed and one which earned him his place in the team.

Dr Albert added that although the team has had a tough season this year, there were times when they celebrated their performance – and they shared that with their friends, families and their sponsors.