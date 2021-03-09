CELEBRATING WOMEN IN SPORT

Sport is one of the most powerful platforms for promoting gender equality and in empowering women and girls.

Since 2016 - 2020 there has been a 60% female representation on the PNGOC Board. As of 2020 that number is currently on 40%. Within the organisation itself, 60% of employed staff comprise of women headed by the Secretary General Mrs Auvita Rapilla, who is also PNG and the Pacific's first female International Olympic Committee (IOC) Member and sits on four IOC Commissions.

Apart from the Secretary General there are other prominent women in sport who hold influential leadership positions. Karo Lelai, the current President of the PNG Basketball Federation is also the Association of National Olympic Committee Athlete Commission Chair. Athlete Commission Chair. Tamzin Wardley, was awarded an MBE in 2020 in recognition of her services to Sports Administration in PNG.

Tamzin has previously served on the PNGOC Board as Treasurer, and is a current Executive on the Pacific Games Council as Vice President of Finance and current Team PNG Chef de Mission to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Emma Waiwai (Samoa 2019, Rio 2016, 2014 Glasgow), Alurigo Ravusiro, OBE, (2015 – Commonwealth Youth Games, Samoa, 2011 Norfolk Island), Auvita Rapilla (2010 – Youth Olympic Games, Singapore) and Karo Lelai (2018, Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires), Barbara Stubbings (Oceania Tennis Federation Executive), Elizabeth Wells (Oceania Swimming Association Executive) and Mel Donald (Oceania Shooting Federation).

Championing the efforts of the PNGOC’s Gender Equity Committee is the Chair Iammo Launa, and is the current Female Vice President at the PNGOC. In addition to these roles, Iammo is Vice President of the PNG Netball Federation.

In addition, female athletes contribute to more than 50% of Team PNG Gold medals since 2011. Interestingly, female athletes won 54% of gold medals for Team PNG at the 2011 Pacific Games.

The Secretary General Auvita Rapilla added “We would not be able to achieve such positions and progress in sports without the support of our male colleagues and families throughout the years”. As a socially responsible organisation and a member of the Olympic Movement, the PNGOC has set the tone as to how women and girls in sports should be portrayed.