Casualty Ward: Suaalii faces surgery; Lui sidelined

Suaalii's maiden NRL campaign will be limited to five first grade games as he prepares for a corrective operation later this week.

The Raiders have ruled out Dunamis Lui for at least a fortnight due to a calf injury.

Lui suffered a calf strain during the side's win over Manly last week but the former Maroons representative isn't expected to be out for much longer than three weeks.

English international Elliott Whitehead also requires another week on the sidelines due to a shoulder complaint.

For the Sea Eagles, bench forward Toafofoa Sipley has been named but is in doubt to play against the Dragons due to an AC joint injury.

The Dragons will be without Matt Dufty, Tyrell Fuimaono and Kaide Ellis this week with the trio to serve their one-match ban for breaching COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, Knights coach Adam O'Brien has indicated Bradman Best could return to the field a month earlier than his expected following ankle surgery.

Best has missed the last month of the competition but is on track for a return in either round 19 against the Roosters or the following week.

"He's had a couple of these injuries around his ankle so I won't push him, if he's not right against the Roosters [in round 19] then I'll certainly [give him another week]," O'Brien said.

Newcastle's opponents this week, Melbourne, will be without Ryan Papenhuyzen for at least another week, while Harry Grant remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

"Paps has started training with the team," Football operations coordinator Ryan Hoffman told the Storm website on Tuesday.

"He still hasn't done any contact training but will be shortly. Harry's not training fully with the team yet. Still doing his rehab running.

"He will be looking to integrate into team training next week."