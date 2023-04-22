Bulldogs v Sharks: Burns ready to wing it; Same 17 for Fitzy

Coming off heavy back-to-back losses and with injuries hitting hard, the Bulldogs will have their depth tested as well as their resolve when they face an enigmatic Cronulla side still searching for back-to-back wins.

With Jacob Kiraz's MCL injury and Viliame Kikau's training mishap the latest blows to hit the Bulldogs they'll need co-captains Reed Mahoney and Matt Burton and forward leader Tevita Pangai jnr to stand tall if they are to return to the winners' list.

The Sharks are 3-3 on the season after beating the Roosters for the first time in seven clashes on Friday and now look to build momentum on the back of playmaker Nicho Hynes, who has racked up five try assists and seven line break assists in his three appearances this year.

Team News

Bulldogs: Centre Jake Averillo (knee) and bench forward Andrew Davey (finger) remained in the squad in the 24-hour update, with rookie playmaker Karl Oloapu dropping out, along with Sam Hughes and Reece Hoffman. A knee injury to winger Jacob Kiraz sees Declan Casey come into the side while Braidon Burns returns from an ankle injury on the other wing. Jayden Okunborn shifts from the wing back to the bench.

Sharks: Coach Craig Fitzgibbon has stuck with the same 17-man squad that got the job done against the Roosters. Skipper Dale Finucane has two more games to serve on his suspension and will return for Magic Round in Brisbane. There were no changes in the 24-hour update, with Connor Tracey and Braydon Trindall remaining in the extended squad.

Story first published by: NRL.com