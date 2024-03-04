BSP, Moore Printing in PCNC final decider

In yesterday’s match of the premier division, Bank South Pacific after recovering from its loss in week one of the semifinal held off Nambawan Super Limited 23 points to 13 to set up the grand final stage against Moore Printing.

The BSP team came strong, firing on court both in attack and defense holding onto their lead through to the end. They are expected to continue this superb form heading into their grand final.

PCNC president Julie Mai commented: “It’s a rematch of the grand final of the seasons ago before COVID-19. It is a long time waiting for the BSP to win the premiership. They have been working out all the possibilities in regards to combination; they finally get it right.

“Both teams are evenly strong in all positions. It will be the team with less errors and score on all center passes will win it.”

Defending champions, Moore Printing would take the court with an aim to win back-to-back titles. BSP on the other hand will not take the challenge lightly to reach the top in the final lap.

Meantime, in this Sunday’s grand final showdown of the first five divisions, Theodist will meet Kina Bank in division 1, NCDC vs BSP2 (division 2), Brian Bell take on PNG Ports (division 3), Holiday Inn will bank on its defence to beat BPNG (division 4) and in division 5 a strong contest is expected between National Parliament and Water PNG.