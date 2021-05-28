Broncos repel latest raid to re-sign rising stars Robati and Cobbo

Brisbane has fended off rivals for the latest pair of in-demand rookies with young guns Teui Robati and Selwyn Cobbo signing new deals.

Both teenagers have earned upgrades from budget deals, with Robati a "shining light" according to coach Kevin Walters after his NRL debut in a heavy loss to Melbourne on Thursday night.

The 19-year-old forward will remain at Red Hill until the end of 2024, while Cobbo was pursued by several rivals, including the Dragons, before adding another year to his Broncos tenure.

Evergreen winger David Mead has also extended his stay with the Broncos until the end of 2022. The versatile 33-year-old with 168 NRL games to his name has scored four tries in nine games since rejoining the Broncos at the start of the 2021.

At 190 centimetres and 99 kilos, Cobbo shapes as a big-bodied fullback in the mould of Greg Inglis and Latrell Mitchell, and a silver lining to the loss of Reece Walsh to the Warriors.

Both he and Robati provided plenty of highlights during a pre-season trial in which Brisbane drew with Wynnum-Manly, in which Robati and senior forward Tevita Pangai went toe-to-toe all game.

Their retention provide a much-needed win for Brisbane's under-fire roster management, which has seen Broncos products Walsh, Sam Walker and David Fifita star at rival clubs this season with Xavier Coates to join Melbourne next year as well.

The pair's re-signing follows on from new deals for Kotoni Staggs, Brendan Piakura and Jordan Riki, as well as the marquee signing of Adam Reynolds, as Walters rejigs his Broncos stable.

"I really like TC's attitude, he's all about training hard and playing hard – and I like his mentality, he's very raw but also very physical," Walters said.

"He's been in the top four or five players in the Intrust Super Cup for the past month and he's got a heap of potential that we are looking forward to developing with him."

Walters said Cobbo was close to making his NRL debut after being Brisbane's 18th player in recent weeks.

Cobbo has starred for Wynnum Manly in the Intrust Super Cup this season with 31 tackle busts in six games, along with three tries and six line breaks.

"Selwyn is great to watch, he moves really well and has a lot of attacking ability. Our job will be to work with him to help turn him into a complete footballer," he said.

"He is a real talent and it's exciting for everyone at the club that Selwyn has made the decision to stay at the Broncos to continue his footballing growth."

Story and photo credit to NRL.COM