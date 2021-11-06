Broncos great declares ‘pivotal role’ club must cover with their final roster spot

Parker has a huge rap on incumbent Broncos No. 9 Jake Turpin but warns coach Kevin Walters will have a major headache if he gets sidelined.

Brisbane doesn’t have another bona fide hooker on their books but Tyson Gamble and Cory Paix can play the position.

“If you’re looking across a roster at where you’re building and what you’re building, I personally would like to see the Broncos go after a No. 9,” Parker told foxsports.com.au.

“I don’t know how much money they’ve got free or who is available but if Jake Turpin gets injured - who goes into that role?

“It’s a pivotal role and you need great depth. We’ve seen that with Melbourne with Brandon Smith who starts the game then you’ve got Harry Grant who might be the best No. 9 in the comp and he’s able to come off the bench.

“You see some other teams that are doing similar things, starting 9s and other 9s who can come in and do that role and I think that is certainly where the game is going.”

Parker wants to the Broncos to ensure they still have the talent to unlock the likes of Payne Haas, Thomas Flegler and Parick Carrigan if Turpin goes down.

“You need to play to your strengths and some of the Broncos strengths are their middle forwards,” Parker said.

“Get them going and it gives time and space to some of your strike players, (Selwyn) Cobbo, Kotoni Staggs, Tesi Niu, Herbie Farnworth.

“How do you unlock them and give them time and space? You need to really put your energy and focus on your 9 and unlocking those areas.”

Parker emphasised all the top hookers in the compeition play for the best teams - the Panthers, Storm and Rabbitohs.

“It all starts at the ruck and the teams that have the ability to create momentum and give time and space to your ball players certainly excel. It just gives you another dimension,” Parker said.

“Teams like the Storm adapt to where the game is going and what the game is doing, and in the back half of the season Souths’ Damien Cook was also able to do that - he’s evolved his game.

“When Damien Cook first came onto the scene he was nothing but a runner, that’s all he was and he didn’t worry about much else because he was so fast at dummy half. But now he’s bought in a nice kicking game, he’s got a little pass on him in and around space and he’s able to adapt.

“Api Koroisau has experience under his belt, good passing, he’s got a kicking game, he’s got the ability to do some things out of dummy half and then you go to Melbourne and Brandon Smith is nothing but a runner but he’s quite clever in the way he gets his runs up, goes off the back of a big fella and then he just runs.

“Whereas Harry Grant is a creator, he can do it all.”

BRONCOS 2022 SQUAD: Jesse Arthars (2023), Logan Bayliss (2023), Kurt Capewell (2024), Patrick Carrigan (2022), Selwyn Cobbo (2023), Herbie Farnworth (2022), Thomas Flegler (2023), Tyson Gamble (2023) Payne Haas (2024), Kobe Hetherington (2023), Jamayne Isaako (2022), Ryan James (2022), Albert Kelly (2022), Corey Jensen (2023), Rhys Kennedy (2022), Brenko Lee (2022), Ezra Mam (2024), David Mead (2022), Tesi Niu (2023), Corey Oates (2021, PO 2022), Cory Paix (2023), Keenan Palasia (2022), Jordan Pereira (2023), Brendan Piakura (2024), Adam Reynolds (2024), Jordan Riki (2024), Teui Robati (2024), Kotoni Staggs (2025), Jake Turpin (2022), Xavier Willison (2023)

Development player: Kobe Hetheringon (2023)

2022 GAINS: Adam Reynolds (Rabbitohs), Kurt Capewell (Panthers), Brenko Lee (Storm), Corey Jensen (Cowboys), Logan Bayliss (Souths Logan), Jordan Pereira (Dragons), Ryan James (Raiders)

2022 LOSSES: Xavier Coates (Storm), Tevita Pangai Jr (Bulldogs), Brodie Croft (Salford), Anthony Milford (Rabbitohs), Alex Glenn (retirement), John Asiata (Bulldogs), Ethan Bullemor (Sea Eagles)

Coach: Kevin Walters (2023)

Story first published on Fox Sports Australia

Link to original story