Barras building confidence

The results proved to be positive, with the team claiming two massive victories and two close losses.



With the final two rounds off the ICC World Cup League 2 effectively practice matches for the Barramundis, some fantastic team and individual performances are building confidence and a winning mentality amongst the group.

Chad Soper (5/25) and Reily Hekure (5/13) shone with the ball while Sese Bau (74) and Tony Ura also had good tournaments with the bat.

New coach Mark Coles has taken a hands on approach by rotating his playing squad and experimenting with the side, ahead of the more important “ICC World Cup Qualifier Play Off” tournament in Namibia.

Anything other than a top 2 finish in this tournament, will see PNG lose ODI status and it’s ranking inside the top 20.

Next stop is Nepal for the final tri series round off ICC WCL2 against the hosts and the UAE.