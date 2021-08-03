Barras Bash T20 Launch

The tournament is part of the Barras and Lewas lead up preparations to the upcoming ICCT20 World Cup which will be held Oman in October and November this year.

The tournament launch coincided with the donation of a brand new Isuzu TWD ute to be used as part of the PNG Barras campaign for their historic ICCT20 World Cup appearance this year.

The Barras were initially scheduled to play in the Darwin before they fly off to the ICCT20 World Cup, however due to covid-19 international travel restrictions in Australia, they will now use the Barras Bash T20 series to give the boys some much needed match fitness before the team departs.

Yesterday’s launch of the Isuzu Barras Bash T20 tournament signified the ongoing strong partnership between Cricket PNG and Boroko Motors through the Isuzu brand.

The Isuzu Barras Bash T20 series is an important part of lead up preparations to get the national teams the PNG Barras and PNG Lewas ready and focus on their respective upcoming international tournaments.

Chairman of Cricket PNG Rio Fioco was delighted to announce and acknowledge the continued support of Boroko Motors.

Boroko Motors General Manager for Michael Townsley said the company was happy to come on board again and sponsor the Isuzu Barras Bash T20 series. He wished the team well.

On the teams’ preparations, despite of all the covid-19 restrictions the boys and girls have made a lot of sacrifices and they look forward to giving their best at the ICC T20 World Cup and the qualifiers for the Lewas.

The Lewas will be facing Samoa for the Women’s ICCT20 Qualifiers in November.

PNG Lewas captain Kaia Arua said the women’s team has been training well in preparation for the world qualifiers against Samoa.