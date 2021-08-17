Alotau Soccer Appoints Admin

Alotau is the second member association to join football family after Vanimo in the border province of Sandaun.

Milne Bay Province soccer body inclusion was part of the drive undertaken by PNG Football Association President, John Kapi Natto to bring back all former members to the football fold.

PNGFA vice president (Southern region), Morea Vavine who witnessed the election of the office bearers recently applauded the election process, which took place to name new president.

Livinai Lepani was elected as the president while renowned artist Jeffrey Feeger as Vice President and Joshua Isea as Treasurer.

The meeting also elected Jonah Tuka as ordinary member while Clemencia Dukaduka was elected as women representative on the new-look Alotau Urban Soccer Association.

Vavine commended PNGFA Member Association Manager, Stanley Khanna for his time and hard work in bringing back Alotau in to football family.

“Alotau is not new to PNGFA as they were previously a member but was ousted for not complying with certain affiliation requirement by former football administration,” Vavine said.

Alotau has found its way back to the football fraternity and must adhere to certain compliance issue before they can become a full member.

Vavine urged them to quickly get their house in order and run their competition plus meeting certain PNGFA requirements before they can be granted member association status.

Meanwhile, Khanna was satisfied that Alotau was recognized and that he will submit to PNGFA Executive Committee to deliberate to accept them or not.

He said once the Congress make the decision, Alotau must work towards making getting full membership within three or four years before they can be recognized as full members.

Alotau has vowed and indicated that they will work towards removing the bad nametag that tarnished by recent past incidents and work with football to make it a better place to live and visit.

“Everyone must work together for the good of football and importantly, the executives mend up things together to meet the compliance requirement set by PNGFA in line with OFC/FIFA requirements,” he said.

Also in soccer, Madang Soccer Association has spoken through the secret ballot electoral process to retain incumbent president Sigifred Bechsel for another four-year term.

The other executive members are: Terrence Manup (Vice President Admin), Adrian Angassa (Vice President – Technical), Treasurer Afini Tawi and Secretary John Marapal, Women representative Lucy Niaman and Ordinary Member Jagg Gutag.