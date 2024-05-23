Alex vows to be consistent

The 24-year-old Simbu native who possesses incredible rugby league talent and skill in his game has been a revelation for the Paul Aiton-coached side since making his debut against Tweed Heads in Round 4 and has never looked back.

From only six appearances, Alex has been nothing short of impressive with four tries so far in his debut season.

Against Townsville Blackhawks in in Round 8, Alex scored a hattrick, ran for 260 metres, made four line breaks, six tackle busts and was a top performer in the Hunters 52-16 win.

Since making his debut off the bench a couple of weeks earlier, Alex nowadays finds himself in Aiton’s first 13. He has been a sensation in the back three and has made it his own.

Making the final squad and coming thus far was not a walk in the park for Alex. It was through sheer hard work and commitment and staying in the process is what keeps him going. On his current form, Alex thanked coach Aiton for having the trust and confidence in his ability to play his role in the team where they have been impressive so far.

Given his versatility being a middle forward and centre and with that second man up mentality, Alex said he took his calling with open arms when coach Aiton slotted him into second rower, before making the transition back to centre to fill in for the injured Clent Lama. Alex said there’s a lot of competition within the playing group for positions, he’s ready to challenge himself in order to maintain his spot in the first 13.

The Simbu prodigy is turning his focus to this weekend’s Round 11 clash against the Mackay Cutters in Mackay, Queensland which is going to be another tough assignment. However, Alex said if the boys can stick to their process and execute better as they did against Townsville Blackhawks, he’s quietly confident they can pull it off.