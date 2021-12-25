24 teams register for Satellite 7s

Teams of two and three, come from neighbouring villages to participate in this festive tournament.

Teams will compete in Pools A, B, C, D, E and F.

Pool A will consist of Ose Kings, Dabaya, Kura Storms 2, and Binige Natives. Pool B will have Tihoro 1, Segmoli Stingray's, Zion Eagle's and Barbarians 2. Pool C will consist of Sewiri Seeds, Kura Storms 1, Pode Brothers and SG Bullets 2.

Pool D will have SG Bullets 1, Ali Mole, Drada Bigu, and Gowai; Pool E consists Kunini Typans 1, Erebai Cranes, Dirimu Storms and Tihoro 2. In Pool F Barbarians 1, MRM Saints, Buduwal Muruks and Kunini Typans 2 will compete against each other.

Present to officiate the match was Tournament Director Paul Joseph and Tournament Chairman Napoleon Mapo.