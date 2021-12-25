 

24 teams register for Satellite 7s

08:23, December 25, 2021
Twenty four teams have registered for the Satellite Rugby Union 7s competition and are ready to compete for the Ose Kings Cup in Masingara Village.

Teams of two and three, come from neighbouring villages to participate in this festive tournament.

Teams will compete in Pools A, B, C, D, E and F.

Pool A will consist of Ose Kings, Dabaya, Kura Storms 2, and Binige Natives. Pool B will have Tihoro 1, Segmoli Stingray's, Zion Eagle's and Barbarians 2. Pool C will consist of Sewiri Seeds, Kura Storms 1, Pode Brothers and SG Bullets 2.

Pool D will have SG Bullets 1, Ali Mole, Drada Bigu, and Gowai; Pool E consists Kunini Typans 1, Erebai Cranes, Dirimu Storms and Tihoro 2. In Pool F Barbarians 1, MRM Saints, Buduwal Muruks and Kunini Typans 2 will compete against each other.

Present to officiate the match was Tournament Director Paul Joseph and Tournament Chairman Napoleon Mapo.

