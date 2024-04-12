2024 Digicel Exxon Mobil Cup kicks off

It also marks the dawn of a new era for a faster, fairer and futuristic game for the fans to enjoy.

The unveiling of the new Digicel Exxon Mobil Cup on Tuesday night’s season launch presents a new challenge for the 12 franchise clubs when rivalry begins this weekend in Port Moresby, Lae, Kimbe and Minj.

The opening round of the new season is sure to generate a great deal of hype and excitement for the fans around the four designated hosting venues.

Super Saturday kicks off with a blockbuster triple header at the Santos National Football Stadium and as one could imagine a bumper crowd is expected to swamp the arena. Tomorrow’s main drawcard will see reigning Premiers KMH Enga Mioks take on a revamped Moresby-based, ENB Agmark Gurias at 3pm.

Gurias new coach Jessie Alunga has big shoes to fill after the departure of Francis Ray who had a decent three tenure with the East New Britain franchise. Ray’s highlight was taking the team all the way to the grand final in only his second season in 2022. Gurias lost by two points 6-8 to Hela Wigmen in dramatic circumstances.

The 2024 Gurias outfit will again see the emergence of new boys from the Kokopo and Rabaul leagues to compliment the regulars from the past three seasons.

Mioks though tagged as favorites, have a task ahead of them to get their title defense started on the right footing. Super Coach Billy Gau knows too well what it takes to motivate and get the best out of his men. Following the departure of a couple of their star players from last year’s grand final winning team could make things interesting for the premiers.

In the earlier fixture at 11am, Rogers Laka’s PRK Gulf Isou side ready to unleash some of their exciting raw talent against a Francis Ray-coached new look Wamp Nga Mt.Hagen Eagle, starting as early favorites, followed by the battle of traditional rivals Moni Plus NCDC Port Moresby Vipers and 2023 grand final runners up Bintangor Goroka Lahanis at 1pm.

In Minj, the returning Asila Waghi Tumbe host Gas Resources Central Dabaris on Saturday 2pm while across in West New Britain, WNBPG Kimbe Cutters will welcome the Lae Snax Tigers to the Humphrey’s oval.

Round 1 concludes in Lae at 3pm Sunday with another blockbuster, PRK Mendi Muruks vs Kroton Hela Wigmen. Another interesting matchup that promises to draw a huge crowd to the Lae rugby league ground.