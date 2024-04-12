 

17th Souths Basketball Tourney starts

16:02, April 12, 2024
The 17th National Souths Basketball tournament started in Lae, Morobe Province today. The tournament is hosted in Lae as it is more accessible for teams from the Highlands region to participate.

The 24 teams have been divided into pools A, B, C and D.

Courts 1 and 2 are in the Sir Ignatius Kilage indoor complex while courts 3 and 4 are at the St Mary's Catholic Primary School.

Pool A teams are: Same Speed, Taraka (Lae), Honipolu Souths, Giru Hagen, Mendi Mengals and Mare Markham.

Pool B teams are: Kaputa Souths, Kikori (Gulf), Imbonggu, Yekira South, Sumale Souths and Nipa Souths.

Pool C teams are: Usaro Suna, Butibam Bees (Lae), Amesi Rangers, Enso/Kundiawa Souths, Kutubu Lakers and Undecided Mayawala.

Pool D teams are: Rupiah Riwi Souths, Epari Koare, Black Sambo,  KSS Souths, Walis Hagen and Goroka Souths.

Games started today and will end on Monday, April 15. 

