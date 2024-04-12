17th Souths Basketball Tourney starts

The 24 teams have been divided into pools A, B, C and D.

Courts 1 and 2 are in the Sir Ignatius Kilage indoor complex while courts 3 and 4 are at the St Mary's Catholic Primary School.

Pool A teams are: Same Speed, Taraka (Lae), Honipolu Souths, Giru Hagen, Mendi Mengals and Mare Markham.

Pool B teams are: Kaputa Souths, Kikori (Gulf), Imbonggu, Yekira South, Sumale Souths and Nipa Souths.

Pool C teams are: Usaro Suna, Butibam Bees (Lae), Amesi Rangers, Enso/Kundiawa Souths, Kutubu Lakers and Undecided Mayawala.

Pool D teams are: Rupiah Riwi Souths, Epari Koare, Black Sambo, KSS Souths, Walis Hagen and Goroka Souths.

Games started today and will end on Monday, April 15.