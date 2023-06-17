Wests Tigers v Storm: Sheens shuffles spine; Jennings, Pezet step up

Wests Tigers have shown significant improvement during the past six weeks but still find themselves equal last on the ladder with the Dragons and staring at a 12th consecutive season out of the finals.

The Storm are coming off a huge win over the Sharks but find themselves in the middle of the testing Origin period when their dynamic duo Cameron Munster and Harry Grant are in camp with Queensland, leaving Kiwi halfback Jahrome Hughes to call the shots and rally the troops.

Should the Storm be able to get the job done in Tigertown this week they will set their sights on big games against Manly and Penrith with Munster, Grant and winger Xavier Coates back on deck before a bye in Round 19.

The Storm have won eight of their past 10 clashes against the Tigers, including a 24-12 victory at AAMI Park in Round 4 when 10 of Melbourne's starting 13 ran for more than 100 metres.

Team News

Wests Tigers: The loss of halfback Luke Brooks (hamstring) sees Brandon Wakeham shifting to No.7, Starford To'a named at five-eighth and Brent Naden returning in the centres alongside Asu Kepaoa. With Api Koroisau (jaw) also out, Jake Simpkin takes over at hooker and teenager Tallyn Da Silva joins the bench for his NRL debut. The 18-year-old hooker was a member of Wests Magpies premiership-winning Harold Matthews Cup team last year, and has played SG Ball, Jersey Flegg and NSW Cup in 2023. Stefano Utoikamanu's Blues call-up sees Fonua Pole move into the starting side at prop. Alex Seyfarth has been added to the bench. No changes in Friday's 24-hour update.

Storm: A change on Friday with Kane Bradley joining the bench and Alec MacDonald dropping out. Reimis Smith (hamstring) has been named in the centres while Justin Olam (head knock) is again being rested. Back-rower Eliesa Katoa (eye) is out so Tariq Sims joins the starting side. George Jennings comes in on the wing for his first NRL game since Round 1, 2022 and Jonah Pezet is the new five-eighth. Bronson Garlick takes over at hooker, Nelson Asofa-Solomona starts at prop and Aaron Pene has been added to the bench.

Click here to read original article

Story first published by: NRL.com