Wests Tigers v Raiders: Koroisau set to back up; Kris drops out

The joint venture may have breathed a sigh of relief when Raiders coach Ricky Stuart decided to rest veteran Jarrod Croker, with the Green Machine guaranteed to have put it all on the field for their favourite son in what would have been his 300th game.

How in-form young guns Junior Tupou, Jahream Bula and Starford To'a rise to the occasion at Campbelltown Stadium on Friday will determine if the Wests Tigers can claim their fourth win of the season and continue their rise up the ladder.

Meanwhile, the Raiders are hot on the back of a Round 13 win against the Rabbitohs with Corey Horsburgh laying the platform in the absence of forwards Elliot Whitehead (suspended) and Hudson Young (Origin).

Sitting seventh on the ladder, only two points behind the four tied at the top, the Raiders will be hoping to cement their place in the eight before they face the Warriors at home ahead of a Round 16 bye.

Team News

Wests Tigers: Api Koroisau remains on track to back up just 48 hours after Origin I, with the 17 remaining unchanged in the 24-hour update. The veteran hooker's role will likely be reduced after playing 80 minutes for the Blues, which included making a team-high 41 tackles. Daine Laurie, Aitasi James and Justin Matamua have dropped out of the squad, but Brent Naden remains in the reserves and could be a late inclusion.

Raiders: Sebastian Kris withdrew from the squad in the 24-hour update on Thursday, after picking up a knee injury in Round 13, with Harley Smith-Shields coming into the side at fullback. Xavier Savage remains in the reserves and could yet join the backline, which has been reshuffled to cover for the absence of skipper Jarrod Croker (rested). Hudson Young is set to back up after playing 30 minutes in his Origin debut on Wednesday night and coach Ricky Stuart is confident of him taking his place in the back row.

Stat Attack

The Raiders have scored 100 points in their past three games against Wests Tigers.

Wests Tigers have not defeated the Raiders at Campbelltown since 2014.

The Raiders have won nine of their past 10 games against Wests Tigers.

Tigers winger David Nofoaluma requires one try for a century of tries for Wests Tigers.

Raiders winger Jordan Rapana requires one try for a century of tries in the NRL.

Wests Tigers have lost their past six games at Campbelltown Stadium

Stats supplied by David Middleton, League Information Services, author of the official annual of the NRL.