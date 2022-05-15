Wests Tigers v Cowboys: Gildart, Kepaoa ruled out; Gilbert cleared

The final match of the special event wraps up round 10 with the Cowboys looking to extend their winning run against a Wests Tigers side that have taken a few steps backwards in recent weeks after putting two wins together.

The joint venture, however, enjoy Magic Round more than their opponents.

They've beaten the Knights and Panthers in the past two concepts and despite the Cowboys well-placed on the ladder, the Tigers have shown they can spring an upset.

North Queensland have been the surprise packets of the 2022 season, firing on all cylinders with halves Chad Townsend and Tom Dearden enjoy the freedom in attack behind a forward pack that is getting back to its glory days.

The two sides have met on 40 occasions since 1998 with the Cowboys leading the head-to-head battle 23-17.

There were two close encounters between the sides last year with the Tigers winning at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in round 22.

The Rundown

Team news

Wests Tigers: Junior Tupou will make his NRL debut on the wing alongside fellow rookie Junior Pauga in a late change to the Wests Tigers right edge after Oliver Gildart (calf) and Asu Kepaoa (COVID) were ruled out. Luciano Leilua had been named to make a return against his future side. Alex Seyfarth switches back to the bench with Thomas Mikaele (head knock) moving into the reserves. Ken Maumalo remained in the 19-man squad named 24 hours before kick-off despite failing a HIA last week.

Cowboys: Todd Payten has named an unchanged line-up with Tom Gilbert cleared to play after escaping with an $1,800 fine for a high tackle on Mat Croker last week. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow will come off the bench for a third-straight week with the backline firing ahead of the Wests Tigers showdown.

Key match-up

Joe Ofahengaue v Jason Taumalolo: International teammates when donning a Tongan jersey, these two pair of locks go head-to-head in a middle battle that will play a major part in the result on Sunday. Taumalolo has found his groove under a new role with Todd Payten this season where his minutes are limited but his impact remains. Ofahengaue is having his best season statistically since 2019 to make the No.13 jersey his own this year.

Stat attack

The Cowboys have scored 215 points to start the season, ranking them fourth behind the Panthers, Storm and Eels, but it's not through their second phase play. North Queensland have made just 66 offloads at an average of 7.3 per game, ranking them 14th in the competition. The Wests Tigers have made an extra 30 to rank seventh, just a few shy of remarkably Newcastle and Canterbury, proving not all offload work results in points.

