Wests Tigers confirm departure of Michael Maguire

Maguire was contracted with Wests Tigers until the end of the 2023 season, but the club confirmed that he would depart as coach ahead of their Round 14 clash against the Sea Eagles on Sunday..

Brett Kimmorley will take over as interim for the rest of the year, having most recently featured as the club's Harvey Norman NSW Women's Premiership coach.

Wests Tigers thanked Maguire for his "hard work and efforts" over the past three-and-a-half years in a short statement on Tuesday.

After a successful stint as coach with Wigan in Super League where the Warriors took out the League Leaders Shield, Super League Grand Final and Challenge Cup during his tenure, Maguire joined South Sydney in 2012 — helping the Rabbitohs to the club's first Premiership in 43 years with victory over the Bulldogs in 2014.

He would finish with the Rabbitohs in 2017 after coaching over 150 games, becoming the New Zealand national team coach in 2018 and quickly guiding the Kiwis to a stunning upset over Australia in the Trans-Tasman Test.

Maguire joined Wests Tigers ahead of the 2019 season following the sudden departure of coach Ivan Cleary and coached 80 games for the club over the following three-and-a-half seasons.

He will remain as coach of the Kiwis ahead of the upcoming Rugby League World Cup which begins in October.

Story first published on NRL.com

