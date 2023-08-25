Warriors v Dragons: Martin return on hold; Lomax good to go

Andrew Webster's men won their sixth game on the trot last week by beating the Sea Eagles, becoming the first Warriors side to do that since 2002, while they are now just two wins short of equaling the club record winning streak, also set in that season 21 years ago.

While it was a more convincing performance than what they dished up in the previous two weeks, some big question marks remain over the Warriors in defence right now, particularly their left edge which allowed Jason Saab to score three tries in Round 25.

The Dragons meanwhile have been in every game over the past month but have nothing to show for it, with late lapses costing them again in a 38-28 defeat to the Storm, in which they trailed by just two with six minutes to play.

St George Illawarra have played at Go Media Stadium only twice since 2015, losing on both occasions, and when they met the Warriors earlier this year in Wollongong they were on the wrong side of a 48-18 scoreline.

Team News

Warriors: Te Maire Martin's NRL return is on hold for at least another week, after he was cut from the squad when it was reduced to 19 on Thursday night. The team is otherwise unchanged from that which beat the Sea Eagles in Round 25, with Tom Ale and Taine Tuaupiki remaining in the reserves. Forward Mitch Barnett remains sidelined due to a laceration on his leg.

Dragons: Centre Zac Lomax returns after being a late out last week with a shoulder injury in the only change to the side that pushed the Storm in Round 25. Rookie hooker Connor Muhleisen has been named on the interchange bench but may come into the run-on side and bump Jacob Liddle back to the bench again as he did last week. There were no changes in the 24-hour update.

Original article by: NRL.com