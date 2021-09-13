UPNG Wins VC Cup

The UPNG Pythons walked away in the end as winners defeating close rivals Unitech Spartans 19-14.

A rematch that was cancelled due to bad weather and ppor lighting was finally played yesterday prior to the Digicel Cup grand final in Port Moresby.

Both teams where given the opportunity to play in a world-class stadium and in front of a huge crowed and televised live on TV Wan.

PNGRFL fully recognizing and sanctioning the institutional competition supported the rematch. PNGNRLC was pleased to give the UPNG and Unitech teams the opportunity to display their talents and potential.

The Vice-Chancellors Cup is a biannual event hosted by respective universities.

Vice Chancellor for Unitech Ora thanked PNGNRL for their support in allowing both teams to play at a venue that is exposed to hosting international matches.

Captain for UPNG Pythons, Justine Ibene said apart from studying given an opportunity goes a long way and that is it a good way to stay fit, healthy and focused.