Tigers closing in on Olam

appears Wests Tigers are now in the driving seat to take home his signature with head coach Benji Marshall reported to have met with the PNG centre.

According to Daily Telegraph, Marshall has flown to Melbourne to meet Olam in one of the biggest signs that he’s very much interested in bringing to the Concord club.

The 28-year-old made his NRL debut in 2018 and has also played nine tests for PNG, becoming a cult-hero for rugby league fans here in PNG.

The out of favor Melbourne Storm star struggled to find his explosive best this year after a series of injury setbacks curtailed his pre-season.

Olam’s axing after the Storms round 21 defeat to Newcastle seemed to spell the end of him in the first grade 2023.