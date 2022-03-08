Team List - Round 1 v Wests Tigers

Named in the new-look run-on 13 by coach Craig Bellamy are the club’s most experienced signings for the upcoming season - Xavier Coates who will become Storm player #217, Nick Meaney (#218) and Josh King (#219).

Coates, formerly from Brisbane Broncos, will take on the left wing position previously held by Josh Addo-Carr, while Meaney, better known as a fullback or winger during his time at Newcastle and Canterbury, will show his versatility by playing at five-eighth with usual No.6 Cameron Munster suspended for round one.

Josh King, signed from the Knights, will start at lock in a forward pack that includes reigning Dally M Hooker of the Year Brandon Smith in the number 9 jersey.

Tyran Wishart and Jayden Nikorima are also closing in Storm debuts after being included on the interchange bench. For Wishart, it would be his first NRL appearance while Nikorima hasn’t played in the top grade since 2016.

Jesse Bromwich and Christian Welch will captain Storm together for the first time.

A victory for coach Craig Bellamy would be his 350th in the NRL.

Kick off on Saturday is at 7.35pm.

