Super 7s off to flyer

Four-hundred and fifty players and 90 officials from 18 provincial teams from the NGI, Momase, Highlands and Southern Regions are currently taking part in the one month long tournament.

The 2022 Super7s series is PNGRU’s most extensive and inclusive program ever on its rugby consolidated calendar which will be followed by a number of major international events to be hosted in Port Moresby at the back end of the year.

With Kumul Petroleum Holdings as naming rights sponsor, the KPH Super 7s Series is the launching pad that will run over 4 consecutive weekends.

The tournament has for the first time brought in a lot of exciting raw talent to embrace and experience the state of the art facility, atmosphere and culture of Port Moresby.

In day one of competition at the Sir Hubert Murray stadium, the rugby family came together to support and cheer on their provincial teams.

It was an exhibition of raw rugby 7s flair with skill and speed which was breathtaking

Representing Southern Highlands first time, the Mendi Mustangs gave a star studded CRU Boromas a strong challenge before going down 19-7

Mustang Captain Rodney Luke said coming from a strong rugby league background especially 13s and 9s games, the boys are embracing the experience of 7s rugby and especially playing on the big stage.

He said after the Super 7s series they are keen to go back home and continue with the development of the code, especially the 7s game in Mendi town.

Luke said although they lost their first to a more robust and experienced CRU Boromas side, it’s still a long tournament as they look to improve in their next coming games.