Sea Eagles v Dolphins: Turbo good to go; Milford, Wallace banned

Wayne Bennett's side fought bravely in the face of widespread changes last week in an eventual 30-6 loss at the hands of the Warriors in Auckland.

Despite the task ahead of them against the Sea Eagles, they will take comfort from the fact that in all but one of their five losses this year they have bounced back to taste victory the following week.

Given their own mounting injury toll, Manly will have appreciated the week off in Round 14, with a chance now to reload for the second half of the season as they seek to work their way back inside the top eight.

This year the Sea Eagles have won three of five games played at 4 Pines Park, while the Dolphins have recorded victory in just one of their four games outside of Queensland.

Team News

Sea Eagles: There have been no changes to the mid-week submission for the Sea Eagles 24 hours out from the game other than Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega, Dean Matterson, Gordon Chan Kum Tong dropping out of the squad. Star fullback Tom Trbojevic has been named to play despite suffering a head knock in Origin I. The club confirmed on Tuesday that they had been given clearance by the NRL for him to play against the Dolphins and that at no stage had he been diagnosed with concussion. Reuben Garrick has shifted to the centres in place of Brad Parker with Christian Tuipulotu coming in on the wing. Josh Aloiai is back from a shoulder injury on the bench while Ethan Bullemor could swap with Samuela Fainu on game day after Fainu was named on an edge.

Dolphins: JJ Collins, Robert Jennings and Oliver Gildart drop out of the squad 24 hours out from the game. With Jarrod Wallace and Anthony Milford accepting three-match bans and Tom Gilbert (shoulder) out injured, coach Wayne Bennett has been forced into a major shake-up. Hooker Jeremy Marshall-King is back on deck after being a late scratching in Round 14 with a shoulder injury in a boost for the side. Poasa Faamausili joins the pack for his fourth game of the season. Herman Ese'ese and Kurt Donoghue are the new faces on the bench with last week's debutant Max Plath going to 18th Man. Brenko Lee is still battling injury despite being named, with Valynce Te Whare set to start if he is ruled out.

