Urgent action needed on Arapokena bridge

This bridge, crucial for the connectivity of Kairuku and Gulf Province is slowly succumbing to damage inflicted by recent flooding.

Members of the community had set up temporary makeshift timbers to ease passage over the bridge until the bridge is fixed.

Standing at the site of the collapsed Arapokena portion of the highway, Isoaimo expressed deep concern for the safety of motorists and travellers relying on this major national thoroughfare.

“As a member, I’m very concerned because travellers from the Gulf Province use this road. It’s a vital national government asset and all I can say is that I ask the Minister for Works, Solan Mirisim, and Secretary for Works, David Were, to see if they can dispatch some contractors to do emergency work on it because it's pretty dangerous for motorists and travellers on the highway.

“I'm only making this plea as the member who has been recently reinstalled. A lot in my electorate has deteriorated, but this is an urgent matter that needs to be attended to. So, my plea to the good minister and the secretary is if they can help us fix this road for the benefit of all of us in Kairuku, Kerema, and PNG as a whole,” Isoaimo said.

"The Arapokena portion of the Hiritano Highway, a vital national highway, has now been eroded by recent floods, and I believe it's been like this for the past two weeks," he added.