Round 6 Upsets

At the Sir Danny Leahy Oval, 10th place Goroka Lahanis put a 2nd half powerhouse performance to shoot down the more fancied Port Moresby Vipers 46-22 at fulltime.

In Minj, home team Waghi Tumbe was able to avenge last week's loss to PRK Mendi Muruks with a massive upset win over defending premiers Lae Tigers 16-6. At least Tumbe was able to take some revenge from last year's Digicel cup grand final loss.

In the battle of the two PRK sponsored teams at the Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby, Muruks with so much experience, showed a lot more urgency and hunger in their attack and defense to shut down any potential fight back from PRK Gulf Isou in the last quarter of the 2nd half and eventually sealed the deal 30-20 at fulltime.

It was tough clash with both teams trading try for try. Isou squandered a number of scoring chances in the last 10 minutes.

Muruks tries came from Cassie Dickson, Ismael Balkawa, Clent Lama, Julius Yakopa and Charlie Simon. Simon also picked up the man of the match award.

Try scorers for Isou were Tine Jack Tony, Jerry Teme, a double, and Eliakim Lukara. This is Isou’s 2nd loss at the NFS.

In the other results Kroton Hela Wigmen beat the winless WNBPG Kimbe Cutters 22 -14

EPG Mioks 24-CPG Dabaris 12 and Agmark Gurias 26-WN Mt.Hagen Eagles 8

Unofficial Points Ladder after Rd.6

1. Gurias 10

2. Tigers 8

3. Isou 8

4. Mioks 8

5. Muruks 8

6. Wigmen 8

7. Vipers 7

8. Tumbe 5

9. Lahanis 4

10. Dabaris 4

11. Eagles 2

12. Cutters 0