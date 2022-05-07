Roosters v Titans: Tupou, Momirovski back; McIntyre called up

After a 4-4 start to the season, the Tricolours will want to find their groove soon if they're going to challenge for the title this year with Trent Robinson's side reeling after a shock loss to the Bulldogs last week.

Plenty has been made about the Roosters' attack to start the year, particularly their final play options, with stars Sam Walker and Luke Keary trying to work out their combination on the run.

The Titans haven't beaten the Roosters in their last eight starts and before we bring up last year's heart-breaking finals exit, Justin Holbrook's side has a few concerns of their own.

The visitors will have to do it without David Fifita (knee) for the next month of the competition as they look to end a four-game losing streak.

They were gallant in defeat against competition leaders Penrith last week but need to find more in attack if they're going to trouble the Roosters.

It will be a special occasion for Isaac Liu with the former Roosters prop lining up against his former club for the first time.

The Rundown

Team news

Roosters: Daniel Tupou (suspension) and Paul Momirovski (illness) are named to return in the backline, shifting Kevin Naiqama to the reserves and Adam Keighran out of the side. Billy Smith is nearing a return from a foot complaint but will make a comeback via reserve grade after dropping out of the squad.

Titans: Phil Sami and Jayden Campbell drop out of the 21-man squad with Jamayne Isaako remaining in the 19 at the 24-hour update. Patrick Herbert has been passed fit despite suffering a fractured cheekbone. Sam McIntyre replaces David Fifita (knee) in the back row.

Key match-up

Victor Radley v Tino Fa'asuamaleaui: The clash of the lock forwards will be among the highlights of the game with neither player one to take a backward step. Radley has eased into his 2022 campaign but the Roosters' attack looks noticeably better when he plays the link man in the middle. Big Tino is having an impressive personal season stats wise is and with Fifita out for a month he is the leader of the pack.

Stat attack

The Titans (85) and Roosters (81) sit in the top five for most handling errors but it is the Roosters who have been forced to make an additional 241 tackles this season taking some juice out of their attack. The Tricolours' 2,754 tackles for the year so far is third most behind the Knights and Broncos while the Titans haven't had to do as much defensive work and sit alongside the Eels and Dragons.

