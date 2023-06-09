Raiders v Warriors: Croker back for 300th; Leiataua to debut

Having rested Croker from last week's 20-19 victory over the Wests Tigers, Canberra have set the scene for an emotional night on Friday as they seek to make it seven wins from their past eight games and climb further towards a spot in the top four.

The Warriors meanwhile got back to winning ways with a second-half scoring blitz which saw them to a comfortable 30-8 win over the Dolphins, with veteran No.7 Shaun Johnson stealing the show.

In their last four meetings both sides have enjoyed two wins each, while the Raiders have a slight advantage in the overall head-to-head record, with 26 wins from 48 games.

At GIO Stadium the Warriors have won three times in their last four visits, a far cry from their record through the late 1990s and 2000s which saw them leave the venue with just one win in 11 games at one stage.

Team News

Raiders: A new-look backline sees Jarrod Croker return at centre for his 300th NRL game so Albert Hopoate goes back to the wing and Nick Cotric goes to the bench. Seb Kris (knee) is also back on deck in the No.1 jersey so Harley Smith-Shields makes way. Skipper Elliott Whitehead is back from a two-game suspension in the second row so Corey Horsburgh goes to lock, Joe Tapine to prop and Pasami Saulo to the bench. There were no changes in the 24-hour team update on Thursday.

Warriors: Ali Leiataua will make his NRL debut in the centres replacing Rocco Berry (head knock) in the only change to the side that downed the Dolphins. Leiataua has scored nine tries in 13 games in NSW Cup this season. Freddy Lussick was initially named among the reserves but dropped out of the side on Thursday night with Ronald Volkman and Taine Tuaupiki remaining in the squad as reserves.

Click here to read original article

Story first published by: NRL.com