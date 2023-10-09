PNG Palm workers dominate 7s rugby festival

PALM scheme workers from Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, and Papua New Guinea, including a First Nations Australian side, showcased their rugby prowess in a spirited competition in Hervey Bay on Saturday.

The event was not just about sports; it was a cultural exchange as teams engaged in traditional war dances and anthem performances, highlighting the deep people-to-people connections between Australia and the Pacific.

Beyond the competition, the occasion served as a platform to underscore the importance of sport in the physical and mental well-being of PALM scheme workers. It also spotlighted the positive impact of the scheme on the Fraser Coast community.

The Australian High Commission in Papua New Guinea commended the teams for their outstanding efforts and reiterated the broader significance of such events in fostering camaraderie and promoting the positive role of sports in communities.