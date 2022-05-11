PNG NRL Bid Board Sworn In

The board members appointed by the National Executive Council (NEC) are, beginning with Board Chairman, Wapu Sonk (Kumul Petroleum Holdings Ltd Managing Director), Stan Joyce, Ian Tarutia (Nasfund Chief Executive Officer), Albert Veratau (PNG Sports Foundation CEO) and Stanley Hondina (PNGRFL CEO).



Deputy Chief Magistrate, Samson Tatakali had sworn in the Board witnessed by PNGRFL Chairman, Sandis Tsaka and the media.

Speaking on behalf of the Board, Chairman Wapu Sonk assured that the Board would work towards a successful bid for PNG to field a team in the National Rugby League competition in Australia.

“I have confidence in the Board, we bring experiences in different sectors of rugby league, administration, and different skill sets that we will put to use for the people of PNG in making sure that we are the successful 18th team in the NRL, when the license becomes available in 2025,” he said.

Following the swearing in, the board sat for their first meeting.